15 October 2018

Concord Times (Freetown)

Sierra Leone: Young Computer Scientist Urges Govt to Introduce Technology in Classroom

Tagged:

Related Topics

By By Ishmael Sallieu Koroma

Mohamed Bangura, a young Computer Science expert, has called on government to introduce technology in classrooms across the country, stating that it would improve education and learning among kids.

Speaking to Concord Times in an exclusive interview, Bangura said his call was due to his three year experience serving as a computer science teacher at the International Islamic Junior Secondary School, where he found out that technology has a major impact if implemented in the curriculum of everyday learning.

"One of the benefits of technology in the classroom is that it prepares students for the future. Students need to know how to use technology to communicate and collaborate in their future careers," he said, adding that almost all jobs use at least one form of technology, hence students need to acquire skills relating to technology before graduating from school," he said.

He noted that although technology could cause confusion whenever there is a technical problem, it could support a rich learning environment filled with student's engagement and unlimited information.

"Technology increases student engagement and motivation. Technology allows teachers to engage and motivate students in new ways. Students find it highly motivational and interesting whenever they sit in front of a computer screen. They find it very entertaining and it gives them more hope and courage to always wanting to come to school," he said.

The young computer scientist said a teacher speaking from a microphone within a classroom has the ability to capture the attention of every student and always has the commanding voice since he could be heard in every part of the class.

"This can also help students to be attentive. Teachers should be provided with microphones in the classroom to aid them in getting control of pupils."

Bangura noted that before integrating technology in the classroom by adding computer devices, microphones, speakers, smart boards, TV screens and other tools to the learning environment, teachers should be aware of the advantages and the disadvantages so they could fully be prepared to handle unexpected issues or questions from parents and administrators.

"The introduction of technology in schools will encourage school admins to provide internet facility for both teachers and students around the school, to be able to connect classrooms with other classrooms around the world to broaden their learning," he said.

Sierra Leone

Sports Minister Claims ACC Indictee Calls for Sierra Leone FIFA Suspension

Sierra Leone Sports Minister, Ibrahim Nyelenkeh has accused the Anti-Corruption Commission indictee, Madam Isha Johansen… Read more »

Read the original article on Concord.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Concord Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.