Sierra Leone: Team Sierra Leone Ends Youth Olympic On Low

Team Sierra Leone ended its 2018 Summer Youth Olympic Games campaign in Buenos Aires, Argentina poorly after all its participants failed to make progress in their respective discipline.

Sierra Leone's competed in Women beach volleyball, athletics and swimming- but it was only the young swimmer, Joshua Jonathan Julius Wyse who made an impressive individual performance despite failing to progress from his heat.

Wyse improved on his 50 Meters freestyle time as he secured a Personal Best of 28.57 sec whiles his previous was from 29.71 sec.

The 17-year-old swimmer was placed in Heat 2 and had to start his event from lane 6 in which he finished in fourth position out of 8 swimmers. The overall classification, Wyse was ranked in 47 places out of the 54 swimmers.

On the track, sprinter, Noah Conteh competed in the Men's 100m stage 1- Heat 2. He started from lane 3, and he finished in sixth position clocking 11.45 sec which was not enough for him to progress to the quarter-final of the event.

Japan's Seiryo Ikeda won the heat with 10.82 sec followed by Mali's Issa Sangare with10.97 sec and Raphael Mberlina Ngaguele of Cameroon with 10.98 sec in second and third respectively.

On the beach volleyball court, it was a red-letter week for the Sierra Leone women beach volleyball pair, Kaday Iye Kairah, and Isatu Mariama Wurrie Bah. Both girls suffered defeat in all three of their preliminary - Pool C qualifying round of the Games.

Kairah and Bah suffered an open two set defeat to Mozambique losing 21-10 and 21-7 respectively. The next match was against Norwegian duo; Frida Berntsen and Emilie Olimstad who also defeated them in a two straight set.

Berntsen and Olimstad were too strong for the Sierra Leonean ladies as they secured a 21-3 and 21-1 victory. Kairah and Bah final match also ended on a two straight defeat to Peru pair, Medalyn Mendoza and Lisbeth Allcca Merino. Sierra Leone loses 21-10 and 21- 6.