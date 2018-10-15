Morocco: 17th Marrakech International Film Festival Honors Two Outstanding Women - Robin Wright & Agnès Varda (Communiqué)

Rabat — During its 17th edition, which will take place from November 30 to December 8, the Marrakech International Film Festival will pay tribute to two outstanding women: American actress Robin Wright and French director Agnès Varda.

American actress Robin Wright and French filmmaker Agnès Varda will attend the 17th edition of the Marrakech International Film Festival to receive their Etoile d'Or Awards, said the organizers in a communiqué.

With a rich film career, Robin Wright has alternated between major productions and significant roles in independent movies (Forrest Gump, Crossing Guard, She's so lovely, Unbreakable, etc.). In 2013, her career took off again with TV series "House of Cards", in which she played the role of Claire Underwood, one of the most striking and fascinating female characters in the world of contemporary series.

"I'm honored to be receiving the l'Etoile d'Or award at this year's Marrakech Film Festival. I'm thrilled to be visiting the country of Morocco and grateful to be given this opportunity to experience the Moroccan culture and enjoy such a beautiful location," said Robin Wright in an official statement quoted by the communiqué.

She has received several nominations and awards including a Best Actress - Golden Globe Award for her portrayal as Claire Underwood, making her the first actress to win a Golden Globe for a web television series. Wright has also received consecutive Primetime Emmy Award nominations in the Outstanding Lead Actress category for House of Cards between 2013 and 2017, and the Outstanding Drama Series category in 2016 and 2017 as a producer on the show.

Wright was most recently seen in, "Blade Runner 2049," "Wonder Woman," and "Justice League," which premiered in 2017. In the same year, Wright's short "The Dark of Night" made its debut at The Cannes Film Festival.

An emblematic figure, a major filmmaker of the Nouvelle Vague (New Wave), Agnès Varda enjoys great international recognition (Golden Lion at the Venice Festival, Palme d'Or d'Honneur at the Cannes Festival, etc.). Photographer, scriptwriter, actress, director, plastic artist... nothing seems to stop her immense curiosity. Her latest film, "Visages, Village" (Faces, Places), co-directed with the young artist JR and nominated for an Oscar 2018, is further proof of the freedom and creativity of this extraordinary artist.

"I loved Marrakech before the festival existed, but the addition of cinema makes me even more happy to come back and meet the community of Moroccan and worldwide filmmakers and film buffs," said Agnès Varda.

She was born in 1928 in Belgium, before emigrating to France where she took courses at the École du Louvre and the École de Vaugirard in photography.

In 1954, five years prior to the Nouvelle Vague, Agnès Varda, established Tamaris, a film-production company for her first feature film, La Pointe Courte, which later earned her the title, "Grandmother of the New Wave."

Among the 36 films written and directed by Agnès, alternating between long and short films, documentaries fiction-films, the most well-known include: Cléo de 5 à 7 (1961); Le Bonheur (Happiness) (1964), Sans toit ni loi (Vagabond) (1985), Jacquot de Nantes (1991) The Glaneurs et la Glaneuse (the Gleaners and I) (2000); Les Plages d'Agnès (The Beaches of Agnes) (2008); Agnes de-ci de-là Varda (2011), a series of travels and encounters with artists) ... Visages Villages (Faces Places) (2017), co-directed with Artist JR (nominated for an Oscar and a César 2018-for best documentary and best music)

In 2015, the French filmmaker received the Palme d'Or d'Honneur at the Cannes Festival and an Academy Honor Award for all her works in 2017.