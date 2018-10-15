Sierra Leone: Ambassador Dr. Lansana Gberie Presents Credentials to UN Director General

Ambassador Dr. Lansana Gberie presenting his credentials to the UN Director General Mr. Michael Moller at the Palais Des Nations,UN headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland .

Ambassador Dr. Lansana Gberie last Friday, 12th October, presented his credentials to the United Nations (UN) Director General Mr. Michael Moller at the Palais Des Nations, UN headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland.

Dr. Gberie was appointed Sierra Leone's Ambassador to the Permanent Mission of Sierra Leone to the UN and other International Organisations in Geneva, Permanent Mission of Sierra Leone to the World Trade Centre, and Embassy of the Republic of Sierra Leone to Switzerland in July.

During the brief ceremony, the Sierra Leonean diplomat briefed the UN official on his government's main priorities, including the free quality education programme and anti-corruption efforts since the New Direction administration took office in April.

His appointment was subsequently ratified by parliamentary, before he formally took leave of President Julius Maada Bio Friday, 21st September.

Dr. Gberie has over 20 years of experience as an international relations specialist, including six years as a United Nations official. After a stint at the Security Council Report in New York, he was appointed Finance Expert and Coordinator of the UN Panel of Experts on Liberia in January 2013 by UN Secretary General Ban Ki Moon.

The Fourah Bay College history graduate is a respected academic and journalist around the world, and has authored several books and penned scores of articles and book chapters on Africa history and politics.

He most recently worked with the United Nations Mission in Liberia, and holds a PhD in African history.

When he appeared before the parliament Committee on Appointments for approval, Dr. Gberie received encomiums from parliamentarians from all parties who expressed that his appointment was not a mistake as he has the gravitas and ability to serve as the country's top envoy in Geneva.