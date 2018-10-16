A gang comprising seven policemen and two civilians is on the loose in Nairobi, robbing people while disguised as Flying Squad personnel.

Detectives told the Nation on Monday that a police officer they arrested two days ago over abduction and robbery with violence was allegedly a member of the gang.

They alleged that Constable Kelvin Ndosi (force number No. 88724) and other gang members had been involved in many crimes in the city.

BALLISTIC TESTS

The officer was arrested on Sunday morning after he reportedly kidnapped a man in Athi River and demanded a ransom of Sh300,000.

He allegedly had a firearm, which the Flying Squad has established, was assigned to another officer attached to the Parliament Police Station. He also been arrested. The gun is undergoing ballistic tests to determine whether it has been used in robberies. Detectives from the Flying Squad have been granted 15 days to detain the two officers and a civilian, as further investigations are carried out.

On Monday, the head of the Flying Squad, Mr Musa Yego, said Mr Ndosi was allegedly among the people who abducted the businessman at Delta Petrol Station in Athi River and demanded ransom from his wife.

DEMANDED RANSOM

The businessman's wife reported that her husband was bundled into a black Subaru car, registration number KBP 464Z, by four people who identified themselves as police officers.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations arrested Mr Ndosi and the other officer after the gang had taken the victim to Kayole and then to Shell Petrol Station in Ruiru, where they called the victim's wife demanding money.

Two other police officers and two civilians reportedly escaped the dragnet in a police vehicle.

SH5.3 MILLION

Constable Ndosi was a month ago arrested for reportedly robbing a Mali citizen, Mr Bathily Abdoulaye, at his residence in Kilimani, Nairobi. The officer was interdicted after the incident.

He reportedly ransacked Mr Abdoulaye's house and took away goods and cash worth Sh5.3 million.

The Flying Squad said they were in pursuit of five other police officers and some civilians for allegedly being involved in the robberies in Nairobi.

Reports by Hillary Kimuyu, Nyamboga Kiage and Stella Cherono