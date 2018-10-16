Namibia: Gina Jeanz, Shekhinah to Headline Red Bull 'African Beats' in Windhoek

NAMIBIAN multidisciplinary artist Gina Jeanz is set to headline the Red Bull 'African Beats' music festival due to take place at the Windhoek Showgrounds on 27 October.

Gina, who's a DJ, model, graphic designer and producer will be headlining alongside South African singer-songwriter Shekhinah. This is not the first time Gina is working with Red Bull having performed at the Red Bull Music Festival in Johannesburg in April. She also worked on the Red Bull Studio EP collaboration in 2017.

In an interview with The Namibian, Gina said that headlining such a big event and especially doing so alongside Shekhinah was a personal goal. "I'm over the moon, this has always been a personal goal of mine and I am so happy it's happening in partnership with Red Bull."

She's also stoked to be performing in her home town after mostly getting major gigs in South Africa where she's based. "Coming home to perform in the city that raised me is truly going to be a magical experience. I can't wait for everyone to hear my growth as an producer/DJ and I also can't wait to connect with my supporters and local artists," she said excitedly.

Namibian fans of Shekhinah will also be in for a treat as the former 'Idols SA' contestant performs in Namibia for the first time. Hailing from Durban, Shekhinah was among the top 32 of M-Net's season 7 of SA Idols in 2011 and among the Top 6 of season 8 in 2012. Her debut album 'Rose Gold' was certified platinum by the Recording Industry of South Africa (RiSA) in August.

"With 10 of Namibia's best artists, our headline acts, Gina Jeanz and Shekhinah, we aim to create a platform which will promote the music scene of Namibia," said Red Bull Namibia's Richard Parkhouse.

He added that Red Bull is committed to promoting the Namibian music scene and that is why 'African Beats' will become an annual festival.

The rest of the line-up includes some of the best musicians in town including Gina's sister and rapper, Lioness, KP Illest, C.U.P and DJ's such as Chinchila, DJ Alu, DJ Pierce and Zottie The DJ among others.

Eagerly awaiting the event, Gina promised fans a unique experience. "I'm running with the theme of 'African Beats', I'm definitely playing a set that's going to be focused more around a musical experience and my personal sound selection."

Early bird tickets to the highly anticipated show have already sold out but standard and VIP tickets are available on webtickets.com.na.

