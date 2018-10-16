15 October 2018

This is Africa (Hilversum)

Swaziland: Will Eswatini Manage to Retain the Name Change?

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Cédric Duchamp/Flickr
By Kylie Kiunguyu

Human rights activist Thulani Maseko is challenging King Mswati III's decision to change the Southern African nation's name to the Kingdom of eSwatini, calling it unconstitutional and a waste of resources in a country that can scarcely afford it.

When King Mswati III changed his kingdom's name from Swaziland to eSwatini, his intentions were to purge the remains of colonial power residing in the name and to put an end to the confusion between Swaziland and Switzerland. The king made this change unilaterally, without consulting the country's citizenry.

The southern African nation has been slow to cement this change, however. Government buildings, currency, street signs and border posts still bear the Swaziland name. Officials say the rebranding is taking time so as to mitigate costs.

"The paperwork, the website, signage on government properties, government agencies--there's a huge, huge expenditure here. One has got to ask right at the beginning if this is really necessary," Jeremy Sampson, executive director for Africa at marketing firm Brand Finance, told BBC Capital earlier this year.

The name change has been seen by some as unnecessary and resource intensive. Human rights activist Thulani Maseko has approached the country's courts to stop the name change, saying it is unconstitutional because the king failed to take the name change through legislative processes and that the resources put towards rebranding could be used for more pressing social issues.

"What law did he use when he changed the name of the country? The name of the country is spelled out in the constitution and the constitution is the supreme law," Maseko told AFP. "Let us ask ourselves if the king can single-handedly amend the constitution by legal notice."

According to court papers Maseko asked that the court set aside Legal Notice No. 80 of 2018, which confirmed the name change, and nullify all decisions taken by government in terms of the disputed legal notice.

"Citizen participation in a decision of such significance is at the very heart of democracy and democratic governance, as guaranteed in section 1 of the Constitution," he says. "What is more, the name eSwatini does not seem to be the original name of the country - kaNgwane is."

This refers to the siSwati version of the constitution, which frequently refers to the Kingdom of Swaziland as "umbuso waka-Ngwane".

"We verily believe that the repeal of the 1968 independence constitution was unlawful and unconstitutional. Similarly, the attempt to change the name of the country by declaration finds no support from the 2005 constitution ... inasmuch as His Majesty King Sobhuza II had no power to abrogate the independence constitution by proclamation," he is quoted as saying by the Mail & Guardian newspaper.

Swaziland

Swazi-Based Short Film 'Liyana' Premieres in U.S. Theatres

Since its original premiere last year, 'Liyana', which has received critical acclaim on the continent and at global… Read more »

Read the original article on This is Africa.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 This is Africa. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.