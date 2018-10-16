15 October 2018

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Mohammed Dewji's Family to Pay Sh1 Billion Reward for Information On Missing Billionaire

Photo: The Citizen
Gullam Dewji. left, father of missing Mo Dewji, is flanked by relative Azim Dewji during a press briefing in Dar es Salaam.

Dar es Salaam — The family of missing Tanzanian billionaire Mohammed Dewji has announced a Sh1 billion reward to anyone with information leading to the whereabouts of their kin.

A family spokesperson Mr Azim Dewji announced the reward today, Monday October 15, 2018, at a press conference. Mr Dewji was flanked at the meeting by Mo's father Gullam Dewji.

"We are greatly touched by efforts by many groups and individuals to help find our son. To add to these efforts, we are announcing a reward of Sh1 billion to any information that may lead to finding his whereabouts," said Mr Azim.

The family said any such information received will be treated as confidential and will not be divulged to anyone. They gave out contacts through which informers should forward any useful tips.

Azim meanwhile thanked the government agencies involved in the search for the work they were doing. He also thanked the media and the many institutions and organizations that have offered support since Mo was abducted.

"We want to thank all of you for your prayers during this difficult period that the family is undergoing," he said. The family did not take questions during the press briefing, the first since Thursday last week when the businessman was abducted.

Today is the fifth day following the abduction of Mr 'Mo' as he went for a workout session at the Colosseum Hotel in the high end Oyster Bay suburb.

Police are currently searching for the missing billionaire whose abduction has shocked the country and attracted wide interest from around the world.

No clues have emerged yet as to who and the motive of the abduction. The high profile abduction follows other similar ones involving over 75 other Tanzanians, according to the Ministry of Home Affairs.

Home Affairs minister Kangi Lugola on Friday told a press conference in Dar es Salaam that the motive and those behind the incident will be known once the billionaire is found.

Information sought should be sent to; 0755030014, 0717208978 and 0784783228 as well as findmo@metl.net

