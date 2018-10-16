West Africa: Ecowas Moves to Stem High Cost of Elections in Nigeria, Others

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has decried what it described as high cost of conducting elections in developing countries, including 15 of its member states.

Accordingly, it has moved to reduce election budget by calling for for a review of the cost of elections in the region. Head of the ECOWAS Network of Electoral Commission (ECONEC) and chairman of Nigeria's Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof Mahmud Yakubu, disclosed this yesterday at the opening of a two-day validation workshop titled, "Study on the cost of elections in ECOWAS Region".

Yakubu noted that ECONEC is worried about the increasing cost of elections in West Africa. He said the resources needed to develop infrastructures in third world countries are now been channeled to fund a four-year election circle, a situation he said poses a big threat to development.

According to Yakubu, the dwindling economic fortune among the 15 member states of ECOWAS has compelled ECONEC to seek for a review of the cost of elections in the region. Specifically, he said officials are using Benin Republic, Cape Verde, Guinea Bissau, Liberia, Nigeria and Senegal as an example that to help in cutting the cost of elections. Nigeria is to spend a whopping sum of N189.8 billion on the conduct of the 2019 general election and the electoral umpire is worried that a country that just came out from recession shouldn't be spending such an amount in a four-year election circle. The head of ECONEC disclosed that the study, which took the commission two years of work plan to unravel the increasing cost of the election conduct shows that it requires serious measures to cut down the cost with the process still remaining credible. "The cost of election keep rising," Yakubu noted, making particular reference to voter registration, compilation of voter register, provision of election security, provision of sensitive and non-sensitive materials and ballot boxes. He said the election managers are in Nigeria to work with other stakeholders to reduce the cost of conducting elections without the process affecting the credibility.

"We are in Nigeria to share experiences," Yakubu said, adding that they will ensure that the conduct of elections among member states is supported by countries within the region.

Yakubu expressed delight that countries like Benin Republic, Cape Verde, Guinea Bissau, Liberia, Nigeria, Ghana, Senegal and others supported themselves in previous elections, even as he said it was one of the measures that will reduce the cost of election conduct in West Africa.

Thanking ECOWAS for supporting ECONEC, he noted that the idea of pulling resources and ballot boxes to other countries is a good initiative. On why cost of election has become a source worry to the region, he said, "Even though election is sovereign responsibility, ECOWAS must rethink about the cost and ensure it is free and fair. We can't spend all the resources in conducting election when there are a lot of challenges and other needs. "ECONEC has undertaken needs assessment, solidarity and mid-term review missions to several member states. The objective is for Election Management Bodies (EMBs) in our sub-region to share experience, expertise and even pull resources not only with a view to ensuring best practice through peer review but also in order to reduce the cost of conducting elections among our member states. "I am glad to report that it is in this spirit of cooperation that Burkina Faso assisted neighbouring Niger Republic with ballot boxes and the printing of the voters' register for the February 2016 presidential and parliamentary elections. Similarly, Ghana provided support to the Republic of Liberia with the printing of the voters' register for the October 2017 presidential and parliamentary elections. "Indeed, INEC Nigeria assisted the Republic of Liberia with the deployment of ICT Experts to clean up the disputed voters' register in order to break the logjam to the conduct of the December 2017 Presidential run-off".

On his part, ECOWAS director of Political Affairs, Dr Aderemi Ajibola said the rising cost of election conduct must be reviewed.

Noting that the cost of election is becoming a major cause of worry, Ajibola said funds for elections outside member states can undermine the credibility of election. "Organising election should be a matter of sovereignty," Ajibola said, insisting that funds from donors can affect the credibility of the election. He said ECOWAS will validate the findings and put it to use among member states. The head of programme, GIZ, a Dutch organization that supports ECOWAS commission, Ludwig Kirchner, said they are interested in the conduct and cost of elections in Africa. According to Kirchner, even though there are several ways of distributing power in every country, electoral process can be costly if the process is not peaceful. "The size of a country also contributes to the high cost of election but the constitutional way is very important and we are interested in knowing the outcome and the data used," Kirchner added.

CISLAC Blames Contract Inflation, Mismanagement

Meanwhile, the Executive Director of Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre (CISLAC), Mr Auwal Musa Rafsanjani has said that increase in the cost of election conduct in West Africa is as a result of contract inflation and mismanagement of public funds. Reacting to concerns raised over the burgeoning cost of election, Auwal urged ECOWAS to block the loopholes and adopt technology in other to cut down the cost.

"Why should security budget for election come from the electoral umpire? It's not done in develop countries. We are also faced with the challenges of contract inflation, and mismanagement of government properties," Auwal said

APC Can't Field Candidates In Zamfara, INEC Insists

Meanwhile, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has said it stands by its statement that the All Progressives Congress (APC) will not field candidates for the 2019 general election in Zamafa.

INEC chairman, Prof Mahmood Yakubu, stated this on the sidelines of the opening of a two-day validation workshop titled orgainsed by ECONEC in Abuja "We have issued a statement on Zamfara and nothing has changed. We stand by the statement that we issued," he said. Yakubu restated that the deadline for submission of names of candidates to the commission is Oct 18, saying that it would give a full report on that afterwards. Yakubu further said that the commission would by the end of November print the outstanding Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs). He noted: "We have printed the PVCs for those who registered in the first quarter of 2018. We are right now simultaneously printing for those who registered in the second and third quarters.

"We are looking at the end of November for all the PVCs to be printed, including request for transfer and relocation. Let me just repeat the assurance that every citizen that registered and who have applied for transfer or replacement will get his or her PVC before 2019 general elections." He, however, said that the commission has stopped every registration, request for transfer and replacement of damaged PVCs.

INEC had informed the ruling APC in a leaked memo that it would not be allowed to field candidates for elective positions in Zamfara in the 2019 generl election. The commission's acting Secretary, Okechukwe Ndeche, in a letter to the APC said that the party was barred from fielding candidates for governorship, National Assembly and state assembly elections. The commission said this was because APC failed to comply with Sections 87 and 31 of the Electoral Act of 2010. But APC national chairman, Adams Oshiomhole, in his response to INEC said that the party had already arrived at a consensus before the deadline.

Oshiomhole said that following the high level of friction, disagreements and threats of violence by various political camps before the primaries, all the aspirants met at City King Hotel, Gusau, to make peace.

The APC chairman said that conduct of primaries was not the only mode prescribed for producing candidates in the electoral act, 2010 (as amended). "We, therefore, affirm that indeed, primaries took place in Zamfara State," Oshiomhole said. The party chairman also noted that PDP had similar issues in Kano State and wondered why INEC did not bar the opposition party from fielding candidates.