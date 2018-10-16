Nigeria: FCTA to Partner UN-Habitat for Liveable City

Abuja — The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA), in its commitment to check urban decay in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), has set up the City We Need Implementation Committee for a safer and liveable city.

The initiative, which is a requirement of the UN-Habitat, is a major outcome of the recently concluded Urban Thinkers Campus organized by the Administration.

The FCT Minister, Malam Muhammad Musa Bello while inaugurating the 20 -member Implementation Committee, stated every city could decay if not well maintained.

He lamented the sad fortunes of some cities in the developing world which took the issues of urban regeneration lightly and today have to pay for it with a surge of uncontrollable slums and urban decay.

Urban sprawl, the Minister noted, "Is like cancer, when ignored at the onset easily degenerates and becomes irredeemable".

The terms of reference, according to the FCT Minister, include to institutionalize the resolutions of the Urban Thinkers Campus summit amongst the FCT Secretariats, Departments and Agencies (SDAs, monitor progress reports of the Abuja Master-plan in line with the outcome of the conference and work for the realization of the UN-Habitat New Urban Agenda and the UN Sustainable Development Goal (SDA) 11.

The membership of the Committee include, the Executive Secretary of Federal Capital Development Authority (FCDA), Umar Gambo Jibrin as Chairman, the Country Representative of the UN-Habitat in Nigeria, Malam Kabir Yari, a renowned World Urban Campaigner and founder Huairou Commission, Dr. Limota Goroso-Giwa, a cross section of professionals as well as representatives of FCT originals settlers amongst others.

Speaking at the occasion, FCT Permanent Secretary, Sir Chinyeaka Ohaa, noted that it was imperative for the committee to work hand-in-hand with the Convener of the Urban Thinkers Campus convener, Huairou Commission, towards the effective discharge of their mandate.

He commended the FCT Minister, Malam Muhammad Musa Bello for demonstrating the political will and giving the necessary leadership towards the City We Need initiative.

In his response at the event, the Executive Secretary, FCDA, Jibrin, pledged that the committee would do its best to justify the confidence reposed in them.