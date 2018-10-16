Nigeria: My Conviction an Assault On Integrity of British Justice, Says Ibori

Former Governor of Delta State, Chief James Onanefe Ibori, has reacted to the huge response to his statement on October 14, 2018, where he said he had little confidence in the British judicial system because of "the brazen miscarriage of justice and abuse of human rights he experienced first-hand during his travail in the United Kingdom."

Reiterating his stance of yesterday, Ibori said: "Let me re-state unequivocally what I stated in my application for leave to appeal my conviction at the Court of Appeal. I continue to hold that I am a victim of political persecution. Consequently, I have lost faith in British justice system and the ability of the British legal system to dispense justice fairly because it is deeply entrenched in politics and international conspiracy funded by Department for International Development (DfID). I have been through it and have observed first-hand the desperation and wicked machinations inherent in a process that pronounces you guilty then finds evidence to cover up a corrupt system at all cost even at the detriment of the integrity of the judicial process."

In the statement signed by his Media Assistant, Tony Eluemunor, the former governor drew attention to a tweet from Lambertus de Boer, which stated that "anybody conversant with the case would know that The Ibori vs V Mobile appeal comes to an important juncture. It will be interesting to see the Lord Justices' findings concerning the Metropolitan Police Service Proceeds of Crime Unit (POCU) corruption; its cover up and non-disclosure in all trials and appeal. Conviction Unsafe!"

"The Crown Prosecution Service deliberately spat on the law when they willfully disregarded the stipulations of the law governing the use of disclosures as applicable to evidence procured through telephone intercept, and even the rules that govern wiretapping itself. This flaw is unpardonable in British legal system even in serious cases like terrorism much less fraud and money laundering of which prison terms have been served and expired. Thus the lengthy delay can only point to conspiratorial cover-up and silence."

The Court of Appeal in London will tomorrow rule on the application for leave to appeal on the grounds of massive disclosure failures on the part of the Crown Prosecution Service and the Metropolitan Police. Ibori's lawyers have accused both agencies of deliberate cover up police of corruption.