Nigeria: Bank Official Jailed Six Years for Diverting N5.2m Depositors' Fund

Justice J. Adepoju of the FCT High Court sitting in Wuse, Abuja, on Friday, October 12 convicted and sentenced one Godfrey Ango, a support staff from Integrated Corporate Services attached to Access Bank Wuse 2, to six years in prison on a 12-count charge bordering on diversion and misappropriation of depositors' money.

Arraigned in December 2015, Mr Ango sometime in 2011, while being a bulk teller in Access Bank allegedly diverted over N5,224,500 of depositors' money to personal use.

It was reported that the victims - Hillside Schools and one other company, petitioned the bank. The case was investigated internally by the bank and later referred to the EFCC for further investigation and prosecution.

In his statement to the EFCC, Mr Ango confessed to committing the crime and outlined how he spent part of the money to settle personal problems such as house rent, school fees, clothes, shoes and to obtain Ukrainian Students' Visa.

Counsel to EFCC, D.M Nkwa, urged the court to convict the defendant so that it can serve as deterrent to him and others.

In his judgment, Justice Adepoju found Mr Ango guilty of all the 12 counts and sentenced him to 6months imprisonment with option of N200,000 fine on each of the counts.

The court also ordered the convict to make a restitution of the diverted sum to the victims.

"I have considered the arguments of both parties, since the purpose of punishment is to prevent further offences and the convict has shown remorse for his actions, monetary conviction and payment of fine is necessary. It will also allow decongestion of prison," the judge said.