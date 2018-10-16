Liberia: NPA Refutes Allegation of Shutdown Financial Department

Monrovia — The Management of the National Port Authority clarifies as Untrue and total falsehood, reports that the offices of the Finance Department has been closed and barricaded.

An NPA release says the Department of Finance remains functional and open to all Port users, the business community and the shipping world; and at no time was it shutdown and barricaded as it is being reported by some media outlets and propagandist.

The NPA Press Release says the relieve of Mr. J. Franklin W. Sarkoh, II as Financial Comptroller for administrative reasons does not amount to the closure of the Finance Department as staff of the department are currently performing their respective duties.

According to the release, Mr. Sarkoh has been asked to contact the Human Resource Department to collect his salary and benefits including - gasoline and scratch cards for the last month he served the post.

Mr. Sarkoh will also be paid his one month payment in lieu of notice in keeping with the labor laws of the Republic of Liberia and he is expected to turnover the keys of the office of the Comptroller, his assigned vehicle and all other properties belonging to the National Port Authority.