Kenya: Has Sonko Banned Matatus From Murang'a, Kiambu Counties?

City Hall has dismissed as fake a letter doing rounds claiming that two bus stops in the city centre where matatus from Murang'a and Kiambu counties operate from will be relocated starting this Friday.

Roads and Transport executive Mohamed Dagane stated that the letter, allegedly signed by Governor Mike Sonko, was fake and has not come from the county government.

"This is fake news and we don't know the source," said Mr Dagane while talking to Nairobi News.

In the fake letter alleged to have come from Nairobi County Transport chief officer, it is stated that the first phase of the relocation of the bus stops will start on Friday, October 19.

This would affect vehicles from Murang'a County which would be moved to Githurai 45 bus stop.

END JOURNEY

The second phase would affect buses from Kiambu County which would now be forced to end their journey at Westlands and Muthaiga as from October 22.

"This is to inform you that under the "Nairobi Regeneration Plan", all bus stops will be relocated from the Central Business District by November 1, 2018. You are expected to comply with this directive," read in part the letter dated October 15, 2018.

The motive of the letter is yet to be established but the two counties mentioned in the fake letter have had a tiff with Nairobi County of late.

It started with a phone recording of a conversation between Governor Ferdinand Waititu and Sonko over the arrest of the former's wife over building in the city centre without approval plans from City Hall.

WATER WARS

Recently, there has also been a protracted water wars pitting Murang'a County and Nairobi County over water coming from Ndakaini Dam.

Murang'a Governor Mwangi Wa Iria and leaders from the county demanded 25 percent share of the revenue generated by Ndakaini Dam.

This demand was not received kindly by Governor Sonko who threatened to demolish property by Governor Wa Iria in Nairobi which he alleged are built on road reserve.

It took the intervention of President Uhuru Kenyatta to calm the back and forth between the two counties.