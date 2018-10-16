16 October 2018

The Managing Director of Rössing Uranium, Werner Duvenhage, leaves Namibia at the end of October welcoming in his place Richard Storrie, the former MD of Rio Tinto in Serbia where he led the Jadar project for five years. Storrie first worked for Rössing in 1997 when he was the engineer responsible for load, haul and grade.

The Jadar project is a significant, world-class lithium-borate resource. Richard played a significant role in leading the team in establishing a strong safety record and to better understand the orebody and the project's overall technical and economic viability.

Storrie has over 20 years international mining experience and has worked for Rio Tinto in its top tier open-pit and underground operations in both developing and first world countries around the world. His mining career has taken him to Alaska, South Africa, Australia, Canada, Mongolia, Serbia and Namibia. This includes his first international assignment with Rio Tinto in 1997 working at Rössing as the load and haul, and grade control engineer.

"I am confident that under his leadership we'll be in excellent hands to further build on our five priorities of safety, people, partnerships, growth and cash," said the chair of the Rössing board, Ms Foibe Namene when she made the announcement on Monday 15 October.

She congratulated Duvenhage, saying: "Werner's appointment to the managing director role at Richards Bay Minerals (RBM) is testimony to his leadership capability and consistent with the results he has achieved during his time at Rössing."

RBM is South Africa's largest mineral sands producer and beneficiation company. The company was formed in 1976 to mine the vast mineral rich sands of the northern KwaZulu-Natal province of South Africa, and produces predominantly rutile, zircon, titania slag, titanium dioxide feedstock and high purity iron.

