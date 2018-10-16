Photo: Capital FM

Television journalist Jacque Maribe and her fiancé Joseph Irungu have denied last month’s murder of businesswoman Monica Kimani.

Kenyans on Twitter were on Monday impressed by the elegant style of Citizen TV anchor Jacque Maribe as she appeared in court to take plea on a murder charge.

Ms Maribe stepped out of Lang'ata Womne Prison looking sharp in a line green skirt suit.

She also had her makeup on and crowned it with a bob style hair wig that made her look livelier than her previous appearances in court.

KOT could not help but notice the transformation and complimented her on her good grooming.

@nayomikui said; "Jacque anakaa poa leo amejipaka makeup."

@DaqTARRY tweeted; "Makeup powers at least today jackie anakaa mtu."

@BernyK6 wrote; "Things are hot..to an extent of Maribe getting dressed up like we are celebrating environment day."

@dr_fredrick asked; "which one is Jackie maribe huyu wa leo ama wa ile siku coz the two don't look alike?"

@estherKabura commented; "Jackie you look beautiful today."