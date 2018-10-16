Kenyans on Twitter were on Monday impressed by the elegant style of Citizen TV anchor Jacque Maribe as she appeared in court to take plea on a murder charge.
Ms Maribe stepped out of Lang'ata Womne Prison looking sharp in a line green skirt suit.
She also had her makeup on and crowned it with a bob style hair wig that made her look livelier than her previous appearances in court.
KOT could not help but notice the transformation and complimented her on her good grooming.
@nayomikui said; "Jacque anakaa poa leo amejipaka makeup."
@DaqTARRY tweeted; "Makeup powers at least today jackie anakaa mtu."
@BernyK6 wrote; "Things are hot..to an extent of Maribe getting dressed up like we are celebrating environment day."
@dr_fredrick asked; "which one is Jackie maribe huyu wa leo ama wa ile siku coz the two don't look alike?"
@estherKabura commented; "Jackie you look beautiful today."