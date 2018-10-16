Nairobi — Television journalist Jacque Maribe and her fiancé Joseph Irungu have denied last month's murder of businesswoman Monica Kimani.

According to a charge sheet read to the two by Lady Justice Jessie Lessit of the Criminal Division of the High Court, the offence which violates Sections 203 and 204 of the Penal Code, was committed on September 19.

"You're facing one count of murder and the particulars are that on the night of September 19 you at an unknown time at Lamuria Gardens Apartments Kitale Lane, Off Dennis Pritt Road in Kilimani Area within Nairobi, you're jointly charged with the murder of Monica Nyawira Kimani," the judge outlined.

Lady Justice Lessit had deferred the plea-taking on Tuesday last week to allow Maribe undergo a mental assessment before being charged.

The results of a mental assessment on the Royal Media Services' News Anchor were released on Friday paving way for her arraignment in court.

Prosecution Counsel, Catherine Mwaniki, sought two weeks before the trial commences, a request that was objected by defence lawyers, including Maribe's Katwa Kigen who pleaded with the judge to expedite the process.

"We're kindly requesting for accelerated dates if it is not possible to have the mention today," Kigen pleaded as Lady Justice Lessit put him to task as she asked for grounds for the request.

"Anything you request must have a supporting reason. Why accelerated?" she asked.

Kigen told the court to consider placing the matter before a judge later on Monday since his client has been in police custody since September 30.

Lady Justice Lessit finally slated the matter for mention on Wednesday, while directing the prosecution to file and serve affidavits by 2pm on Monday.

The State had indicated that it had drafted an affidavit with eighteen annexure, which affidavit laid grounds for the objection of the release of the two accused persons on bail.

During Monday's hearing, the prosecution also indicated that it was considering placing some witnesses on a witness protection program.

Maribe and Irungu are being treated as prime suspects in the murder of Kimani whose body was discovered at her Kilimani apartment on September 20.

According to police reports, her body was found in a bathtub with her throat slit.

Maribe became a person on interest in the matter after her fiancé - Irungu - was arrested with a gunshot wound.

Irungu had told the police that he was shot by three unknown assailants outside Maribe's house in Royal Park Estate, Lang'ata.

The police later recovered a bullet in the said house with further investigations revealing that Irungu could have shot himself in the house, a finding that contradicted their statements.

Police arrested Brian Kassaine after a gun that matched the bullet recovered in Maribe's house was found in his house.