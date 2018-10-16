16 October 2018

Addis Standard (Addis Ababa)

Ethiopia: PM Ahmed Announces His New Cabinet

Ethioia's new ministerial portfolio will have a record number of female ministers consisting 10 out of the 20 ministers. This includes the position of ministry of defense, which will be held by a woman for the first time in history.

HPR speaker Muferiat Kamil will assume the new ministerial portfolio, Ministry of Peace; Workneh Gebeyehu will remain as minister of Foreign Affairs; and Ahmed Shide will become minister at Ministry of Finance, where he was a state minister before moving to communication.

Ahmed dissolved the Government Communication Affairs Office, which was led by Ahmed Shide with ministerial portfolio and instated it under the Prime Minister's office. Ahmed Shide will be announced the new minister of finance.

Parliament is in session.

Muferiat's Ministry of Peace will oversee the National Intelligence & security Service (NISS); Information Network Security Agency (INSA); Federal Police Commission; & Finance Security & Info. Center. It will also assume the roles of Federal & Pastoralist Deve't Affairs.

The following agencies will be under the auspices of the House of People's Representatives (HPR): Ethiopian News Agency (ENA); Ethiopian Broadcasting Authority (EBA); Ethiopian Press Agency (EPA); Federal anti corruption commission; & Ethiopian Broadcasting Corporation

More to follow...

