Nigeria: Buhari, Gowon, Others to Grace Oba of Benin's Book Launch

Buhari, Gowon, Others to Grace Oba of Benin's Book Launch

By Alemma Aliu

Benin City — President Muhammadu Buhari, former Head of State, Gen. Yakubu Gowon, members of the diplomatic community and other distinguished Nigerians are expected to attend a book launch to mark the second anniversary of the ascension of Oba Ewuare II to the throne of his forbearers. The book launch would take place on October 20.

Addressing journalists in Benin City yesterday, Chairman of Global Book Presentation Committee, GBPC, the organisation behind the book launch, Ambassador Martin Uhomoibhi, KSJ, said the book was published under the auspices of the Oba Ewuare Foundation in collaboration with the Benin Traditional Council, BTC.

He described the book titled: "The Benin Monarch, An Anthology of Benin History" as a unique and distinctive publication from the perspectives of aesthetics and intellectual content.

"The book weighs about 6.8 kilogrammes with 18 contributing scholars, some of whom are highly respected authorities within and outside Nigeria on Benin History", adding that it has 559 pages of meticulously researched articles and 441 iconic images.

He said the Benin monarch is also set to launch a satellite town at Ugoneki village in Uhunmwonde Local Government Area of the state to showcase Benin artifacts through modern technology.

