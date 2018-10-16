Nigeria: Lagos Primary School Holds Elections to Elect Prefects

It was fun last week Thursday as M.D Nursery and Primary School, New Oko Oba, Lagos conducted elections to elect class captains and other school perfects.

The Head of School, Olushola Akaiso, said the era where teachers pick pupils to be in charge of positions has become outdated since the pupils needed to be involved in the process of selecting their leaders.

Mrs Akaiso said this will enable them hone their skills of public speaking, confidence and also teach them the ability to compete.

Mrs Akaiso said the tradition of getting pupils to select their leaders themselves started since the inception of the school.

She said there are processes that must be followed before a pupil is allowed to stand for election.

She said: "There is a nomination form, which they collect with the consent of their parents.

"They fill and submit it with their manifestoes.

"They do their campaigns.

"Some do fliers and banners and they move around the classes and assembly grounds canvassing for votes and support from their colleagues and there was a primary election and one must meet the academic requirement of at least 70 per cent to participate."

Mrs Akaiso also said teachers try as much as possible not to be partisan in the "political process".

A parent said even when the pupils campaign banners fall off, the teachers do not try to pick them up so as not to be seen as "being a fan to a particular candidate".

The parent said although, the pupils are allowed to campaign, they are not allowed to do so with any form of inducements.

Collation of results and announcement of winners

Some of the campaign posters

Those elected during Thursday's election are:

Head Boy: Afolabi Busari Assistant: Adejayan George

Head Girl: Success Ferdinand Assistant is Yusra Usman

Social Prefect: Fatolu Nifemi Assistant: Akomolafe Promise

Games Prefect: Shoyinka-Shonola Tomiwa Assistant: Olukunle-Akinola Oyinkansola

Health Prefect: Anjola Tinubu Assistant: Akinmusire Sophie

Time Keeper: Fareedat Afolabi Assistant: Ajayi Praise

Library Prefect: Akinoluwa Lasisi Assistant Ifeoluwa Lawal

Dining Prefect: Obileye Temiloluwa Assistant: Ogooluwa Adebayo

Sanitation Prefect: Adeigbe Togbami Assistant: Ajala Folahan

Protocol 1: Tinuola Bewaji Protocol 2: Okiki Omosebi Protocol 3: Jesutomisin Yinka-Oke.