Zimbabwe: Chigowe Cautious

DYNAMOS might be basking in derby glory after they found a way to beat cross-town rivals CAPS United in a tense Premiership duel at Rufaro on Sunday, but interim coach Lloyd Chigowe knows there won't be enough time to brag over the victory as his focus is still on saving the giants from relegation.

The Glamour Boys had to dig deeper to muster a come-from-behind 2-1 victory over their fierce foes to move three points off the drop zone with substitutes Kingston Nkhatha and Valentine Kadonzvo scoring to cancel Joel Ngodzo's opener.

But, with only five games before the season ends, Chigowe warned his charges not to be flattered by the impressive win over CAPS United, as they were still in danger of emotion if they lose focus in the coming games.

DeMbare and CAPS United are still in the running for the Chibuku semi-finals whose draw take place in Harare this Friday.

Chigowe said the team's destiny is in their own hands and they needed to retain maximum concentration if they are to survive the chop.

"Of course we managed to beat CAPS United in a tense match in which my charges showed a lot of character but we have to know what we want to achieve at the end of the day," said Chigowe.

"Beating CAPS United is always something to marvel about as it's not just about the three points but it means a lot and the victory does a lot in terms of building confidence to the players.

"But, we do not have more time to continue celebrating a victory over our main rivals as we are not safe from relegation yet. Rather we should be focusing on our next matches as we have to win them to retain our place in the top-flight."

The man who is famed for developing a number of players at junior level said his charges will enhance their survival charges if they are to replicate the character they showed against the Green Machine in their remaining assignments.

"I am particularly happy that the team showed a lot of character, fighting from behind and being able to seal the points.

"It is that same character, vision and that same fight which we need to put up going forward. We have some tough games coming against opponents who have done well throughout the season and we have been struggling.

"But it is that time when we have to prove that we are Dynamos.

"We are not underestimating anyone, but we have no choice than to collect the maximum points in all our remaining matches.

I hope after the fourth game, the whole nation will be happy because Dynamos is like a nation, it controls the majority of the supporters so I believe going forward there must be a choir that should be singing praises for the boys to urge them on.

"But there is still a lot of work that needs to be done. We will keep on working hard to ensure that we avoid relegation. We have to show that we are Dynamos, and the only way to show that is to make sure that we avoid the chop."

Chigowe hinted that errant midfielder Denver Mukamba might not be able to represent Dynamos if he continues with his wayward behaviour.

Mukamba was not selected for the match against CAPS United after he had gone AWOL for almost a week only to return two days before the massive assignment against CAPS.

Chigowe said the midfielder should check on his discipline if he wishes to be considered in the coming matches.

"Our position on Denver (Mukamba) is, when he behaves like the other 28 registered players, he will be considered but if he wants to play the Madonna then we will not demoralise the whole team because of one man.

"But definitely we value his talent, if he can bring in his discipline, I think he can be considered."