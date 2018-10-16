Nigeria: So Fresh Signs Equity Investment of $360,000, Expands

In line with its vision to inspire healthy living, So Fresh Neighborhood Market, an indigenous brand that provides healthy meal options, recently opened a new outlet in Yaba, Lagos.

Founded in 2010 by a couple as Fruitivegies Limited, So Fresh has become the prime destination for people to make clean, safe, delicious and healthy food choices, as it continues to strive to encourage healthy living among Nigerians, aiming towards the achievement of United Nations Sustainable Development Goals two and three.

It has always been emphasized by nutrition experts and doctors that healthy habits help prevent certain health conditions, such as heart disease, stroke, and high blood pressure.

So Fresh prides itself in providing these options, as noted by its Managing Director, Olagoke Balogun, "We seek to bring the So Fresh Healthy life closer to the people by expanding our reach and opening more Outlets across the country.

The Yaba outlet being the sixth is an evidence of our desire to build a healthy nation."

The company has grown geometrically, building a standard of consistency, positioning itself as an international brand out of Nigerian and contributing to the country's economic growth through job creation and support for small-scale businesses.

Starting out with an investment of €10,000 and three employees eight years ago, the healthy food chain has grown to become the prime destination for fresh healthy food, with over 100 persons on its payroll.

So Fresh has just signed an equity investment agreement of €360,000 with Inclusive Impact Investments (Triple-I).

The transaction is in tandem with Triple-I's goals to increase social impact in developing countries.

So Fresh is strategically placed as a recipient of the investment, as a small and medium scale enterprise in Nigeria.

With this investment from Triple I, So Fresh would receive technical support to further pursue its strategic transformational goals, in line with its mission to ensure that healthier food options are available to Nigerians across the country.

The investment will increase the supply and delivery options for fresh, safe, nutrient-rich food.

Bolagun stated that the company's goal in the next two years is to create over 150 new jobs, open 10 new outlets across Nigerian cities, as well as, reach the small holder farmers.

Balogun stated, "The values of Oxfam's Triple I "Impact First", is aligned with that of So Fresh.

According to him, "As an organisation we understand that nations thrive and succeed on the backdrop of an energetic and healthy populace.

Hence beyond providing easy access to Fresh Healthy Meals, we inspire and motivate citizens to adopt a healthy lifestyle.

"We are very excited about this growing partnership. By investing in us, they can continue to chart out a path to meaningful growth and create a brighter future with a large social impact footprint that includes greater employment, higher income equality and better access to relevant services and products for people living in poverty.

On the other hand, So Fresh will grow its business profitably and sustainably, while fulfilling its mission of 'Inspiring everyone to live fresh and live healthy".