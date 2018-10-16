Nigeria: Five Times Fani-Kayode Broke the Internet

Adewunmi Fani-Kayode was born on this day to the family of Victor Fani-Kayode. His great-grandfather, the Rev. Emmanuel Adedapo Kayode, was one of the earliest Nigerians to be educated in England.

The former minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria has been actively involved in politics since 1989. However, since his left the position, he has made several controversial statements that have caused an uproar in Nigeria.

See some of them below:

In 2010, he wrote a poem, I Stand and Fight where he described President Umaru Yar'Adua as a "sickly tyrant with an Amalekite foundation" while adding that "his end would soon come."

In 2010, he argued in two essays (Femi Fani-Kayode: Who Killed Sir Tafawa Balewa? and The Death of Tafawa Balewa: the Segun Osoba angle) that Sir Tafawa Balewa, Nigeria's only Prime Minister was murdered by Emmanuel Ifejuana and did not die of an asthma attack as disseminated to the public.

In 2013, he boasted that he dated Bianca-Ojukwu in an article A Word For Those That Call Me A Tribalist that he had a "long-standing and intimate relationship" with Bianca Ojukwu, wife of the Biafran leader, Chief Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu. Despite a statement from Bianca, he restated in a press statement that he knew "her far better than she cares to publicly admit" and said that he is ready to go to court. He later retracted the article because some of the words were "indiscreet."

In 2017, he described the president of the US Donald Trump as "God's anointed" owing to his decision to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.

In 2017, he referred to Amasa Firdaus, a law graduate who was denied "call to bar" for her insistence on using her hijab "childish and disingenuous" because "Nigeria is a secular state."