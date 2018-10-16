16 October 2018

The Guardian (Lagos)

Nigeria: Five Times Fani-Kayode Broke the Internet

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Njideka Agbo

Adewunmi Fani-Kayode was born on this day to the family of Victor Fani-Kayode. His great-grandfather, the Rev. Emmanuel Adedapo Kayode, was one of the earliest Nigerians to be educated in England.

The former minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria has been actively involved in politics since 1989. However, since his left the position, he has made several controversial statements that have caused an uproar in Nigeria.

See some of them below:

In 2010, he wrote a poem, I Stand and Fight where he described President Umaru Yar'Adua as a "sickly tyrant with an Amalekite foundation" while adding that "his end would soon come."

In 2010, he argued in two essays (Femi Fani-Kayode: Who Killed Sir Tafawa Balewa? and The Death of Tafawa Balewa: the Segun Osoba angle) that Sir Tafawa Balewa, Nigeria's only Prime Minister was murdered by Emmanuel Ifejuana and did not die of an asthma attack as disseminated to the public.

In 2013, he boasted that he dated Bianca-Ojukwu in an article A Word For Those That Call Me A Tribalist that he had a "long-standing and intimate relationship" with Bianca Ojukwu, wife of the Biafran leader, Chief Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu. Despite a statement from Bianca, he restated in a press statement that he knew "her far better than she cares to publicly admit" and said that he is ready to go to court. He later retracted the article because some of the words were "indiscreet."

In 2017, he described the president of the US Donald Trump as "God's anointed" owing to his decision to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.

In 2017, he referred to Amasa Firdaus, a law graduate who was denied "call to bar" for her insistence on using her hijab "childish and disingenuous" because "Nigeria is a secular state."

Nigeria

Saraki Emerges Atiku Campaign Director

The Peoples Democratic Party has announced Senate President Bukola Saraki the head of its presidential campaign efforts. Read more »

Read the original article on Guardian.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 The Guardian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.