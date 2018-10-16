16 October 2018

Nairobi News (Nairobi)

Tanzania: Esma Platnumz's Ex-Husband Quickly Remarries After Divorce

Photo: Nairobi News
Esma Platnumz with her baby daddy Petit Man.
By Naira Habib

Esma Platnumz's former husband Petit Man has tied the knot with another woman just months after getting divorced.

Esma is Diamond Platnumz's elder sister. She has been the wheeler-dealer behind the scenes in managing her brother's love triangle with Ugandan socialite Zari Hassan and Tanzanian video vixen Hamisa Mobetto.

She dumped Petit Man months ago over claims that he was cheating on her. They had one child.

Petit Man shared a picture of himself wearing a traditional Swahili wedding attire that was white with blue embroidery.

He is seen surrounded by other men as he signed the marriage certificate.

"ALHMDULLILAH," Petit Man captioned the picture.

He is yet to reveal the identity of his new bride, only hinting to his fans that they will have to wait until he returns from his honeymoon.

Read the original article on Nairobi News.

