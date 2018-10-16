15 October 2018

Malawi: Bullets Reserve Beat Mangochi United to Emerge Fisd Challenge Cup Champs Sr

By Elijah Phimbi

Nyasa Big Bullets Reserve were on Monday October 15 2018 crowned champions of the Southern Region in the ongoing Fisd Challenge Cup after beating Mangochi United 6-5 through post-match penalties.

The game ended 2-2 in regulation time and had to be decided through penalties.

Both sides converted their first sets of kicks during the penalty shoot outs.

Later David Daud scored the sixth spot kicks for Nyasa leaving the whole responsibility of keeping Mangochi in the game to Charles Douglas.

Unfortunately, Douglas broke the hearts of fellow team mates after he failed to convert his spot kick giving an advantage to Nyasa to sail through to the round of 16 which is also the national level.

However, despite the loss, the Eastern Region side deserve a part on the back for surviving the better part of the game playing with nine men after two of their players were sent off.

Nyasa Reserve Coach Enos Chatama described the game as tough and thanked heavens for the win.

"It was a tough game Mangochi came hard on us and they were too physical. They knew that they won't stand the heat if they had allowed us to play our usual passing game. All in all we have won and we thank God for seeing us through" said Chatama after the game.

However, Chatama also admitted that they have a number of areas that as technical panel they need to Polish up.

"We have a good team, the boys are very young and they need to learn day by day so we will go back and work on the weak areas we have noticed. Our play was good in midfield and upfront but we had problems with our final touches and also in defence we conceded goals that we could have easily avoided" said Chatama.

His opposite number accepted the defeat but also pushed the blame to the referee more especially on the first red card shown to his player.

Nyasa Big Bullets Reserve has completed the list of Regional Champions after Chitipa United from the North and Airborne Rangers from the centre.

They now step into the tough national level that involves elite league clubs.

The final preliminary round stage matches for Super League Clubs will be played on Wednesday 17th and Thursday 18th October 2018.

On Wednesday Silver Strikers face Zomba based military side Red Lions while Nyasa Big Bullets face Nchalo United at the Kamuzu Stadium on Thursday.

The soldiers of Kamuzu Barracks are the defending champions of the competition and already qualified into the round of 16 stage after beating Karonga United 1-0 at Civo Stadium last week.

