Kenya: Kang'ata Demands Answers in Michuki Technical Student's Death

Murang'a Senator Irungu Kang'ata has written to Directorate of Criminal Investigations in Nairobi demanding to know why the main suspect in the death of Linet Wanjiku, a student of Michuki Technical Training Institute who was found dead in River Mathioya, has not been arrested and charged with murder.

In a letter dated October 9, the senator decried the slow pace of investigations and failure to arrest the student who allegedly accompanied Ms Wanjiku from the college to the river, and who later returned alone.

LOVER

It was after other students missed Ms Wanjiku that they demanded answers from the male student who was believed to be her lover.

He told them that Ms Wanjiku had drowned in the river, prompting the search which resulted to her being found dead.

After retrieving the body from the river and a post-mortem conducted, it was revealed that the student had been raped and her cervical joints fractured.

Her phone and keys were later found with the male student who had taken her out.

POST-MORTEM REPORT

Referring to the post-mortem report and the male student's statement to the institute's management and other students, Senator Kang'ata wonders why the suspect has not been arrested and charged.

"Despite the overwhelming evidence attributed to the concealment of the alleged drowning by the fellow student and [him] being found with her phone and keys, the pace of investigations has been slow.

"Kindly, the essence of doing this polite letter is to ask your good office to order speedy investigations and allow the family of the deceased closure in this tragic happening," the letter reads.

The student, 18, had just joined the institution and was pursuing a course in hair dressing.

BURIED IN KANDARA

She was buried two weeks ago at Karugia village in Kandara Constituency.

The institute's principal, Mr John Gitonga, said he got to know that the student fell into the river the following day and contacted the authorities while a search commenced the same night.

"I have not yet understood why the male student failed to inform the school management that his colleague had fallen into the river but the matter will be investigated by the police," he said.

There had been speculations that the main suspect has a relative who serves in the police service.