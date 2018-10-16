16 October 2018

The Monitor (Kampala)

Uganda: Bobi Wine's Body Guard Granted Bail

Photo: Abubaker Lubowa/Daily Monitor
Robert Kyagulanyi addresses journalists at his home in Magere, Wakiso District.

Edward Sebuufu alias Eddie Mutwe, the bodyguard of Kyadondo East MP, Robert Kyagulanyi popularly known as Bobi Wine, has been granted bail at Gulu High Court.

This was after Eddie Mutwe and his co-accused Musa Ssenyange appeared before the court on Tuesday, presided over by Justice Stephen Mubiru for hearing of their bail application.

Eddie Mutwe and Ssenyange, a driver and machine operator, were on September 11 arraigned before Gulu Grade One Magistrate, Yunus Ndiwalana, and charged with treason.

They were charged just hours after the High Court in Kampala ordered for their unconditional release because they were being held illegally following their arrest on August 25.

The state contends that the two and others used a grader to block President Museveni's convoy in Arua Municipality on August 13.

On October 1, the two joined the other 33 suspects on similar charges at Gulu Magistrates Court before their case was deferred to December 3 for further mention.

