Kenya Sex Party - Actress Kingwa Kamencu Hopes to Succeed Uhuru in 2022

Photo: Kingwa Kamencu/Facebook

Kingwa Kamencu on the new reality show, Madame President.

Kenyan author Kingwa Kamencu has renewed her presidential ambitions with the unveiling of a controversial political party known as the Kenya Sex Party.

Speaking to Nairobi News on phone, Ms Kamencu, who recently added the words Madam President to her Facebook name, said that she was busy campaigning in a bid to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta in 2022.

Ms Kamencu rose to fame in September 2011 at just 27 after she announced her interest in running for presidency. Back then, she urged Kenyans to stop wearing underwear.

'MY STYLE IS DIFFERENT'

"I have always been in politics, only that my style of doing things is different from the rest of the politicians," she said,

Asked on why she settled on a name with the controversial word sex for her party, Ms Kamencu said that the word was a symbol that the party was pro-birth.

According to her, Kenyan politics has been killing careers, dreams and that through her 'sex' party, new ideas will be put to place.

"I chose the name because we all know that sex is what leads to birth and what we are doing is giving birth to new ideas," she said.

Ms Kamencu said that her new ideas were visible through the many projects she was initiating at grass root level.

'THINK BIG'

She said that unlike other politicians who gave out handouts and went to rallies in big cars, all she was doing was "mobilizing people and helping them think big."

Apart from announcing her interests for presidency, Ms Kamencu is not new to news headlines and controversy.

In August 2017, she flaunted her nudes in a show she runs called Madam President which took Kenyans by surprise.