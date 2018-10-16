Botswana: Dinwametsi FC to Represent Kweneng At Constituency Tournament Finals

Molepolole — Dinwametsi FC from Mogoditshane will represent the Kweneng region at this year's Constituency Tournament finals billed for Maun from October 27-28.

This comes after they outshone Taurus FC of Diphuduhudu 2-0 in a replay of the regional finals this weekend at Molepolole.

The replay came after the two teams could not finish the final earlier last month, after darkness enveloped before the final whistle, with Dinwametsi leading by a solitary goal with about seven minutes of regular time left.

In the replay, Dinwametsi continued where they left off and won through a first half strike by Onkgopotse 'Fuel' Koodire and a second half goal by Ronald 'Mozambezi' Matlho.

The result came as a relief for the youthful Dinwametsi coach, Kago Sethao, who said he was confident all along that they would win the replay as the first game had given him a chance to note his opponent's style of play.

"In the first game, they were a bit defensive and we knew they will approach the relay with the same strategy, so we decided to play a more attacking game and force them make mistakes at the back. We also noted last time that they have a handful of dangerous players that they rely on most of the time, and so we knew that if we could pick and close those few players, we would have destabilised them, and that is what we did," he said.

Ahead of the finals, Sethao said they were confident to come back with the trophy and make the region proud.

"We are well aware that we will now be representing the whole of Kweneng region, even though it would be an added responsibility with a bit of pressure, we promise to bring the trophy with us," he said.

Though, he was preparing for the teams they had never seen, he said he was happy that the two weeks would give some of his injured players time to recover.

For his part, Taurus FC coach, Percy Mosarwana laid the loss by his team on the non-availability of some of his regular players.

"I do not want to look for excuses for the loss, but I came here without about four of my first team players and I believe if they were available, the result would be different.

We however accept the result and wish Dinwametsi well in the finals," he said.

The chairperson of the Kweneng region, Tshenolo Nshayi also expressed his happiness that the regional games were finally concluded after having to deal with a few protests that delayed them.

He said they ensured that this time around, everything was conducted smoothly and that the winning teams would now have time to shift focus to the finals.

As a region, he said they were confident that Dinwametsi would bring the trophy to Kweneng.

Source: BOPA