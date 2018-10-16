Nigeria: Togolese Rapes, Sodomises 6 Minors in Lagos

A 31-year-old Togolese, Dominic Samson, has been arrested for raping six underage girls in Ejigbo area of Lagos.

The victims, aged between 12 and 15 years, revealed that he normally raped them under the staircase and in the toilet of their building on Olusesan Street.

Thereafter, the suspect, a father of two, would give them N50, with a threat to kill them if they mentioned it to anyone.

However, he met his Waterloo after one of the girls opened up to her parents, who subsequently alerted the Divisional Police Officer in-charge of Ejigbo, CSP Olabisi Okufowobi.

During interrogation, the teenager alleged that the suspect did not only defile her, but also sodomised (penetration through her anus) in the toilet.

Confirming the arrest, spokesman for Lagos State Police Command, CSP Chike Oti, said: "She named five other girls, who are within 13 and 15 years age bracket. All the victims, except the sixth, have been identified, interrogated and their statements recorded.

"The girls revealed that the suspect sometimes brought all of them together in one room for an orgy and, thereafter, gave them a cash reward of N50 each."

The girls, as gathered, were taken to the Mirabel Centre, where doctor's report confirmed that there was penetration in their vaginas and anuses.

When accosted, the suspect blamed his indulgence on the devil.