A police officer, who is facing carjacking charges but on bail, was on Sunday morning arrested for kidnapping and demanding ransom.

Constable Kelvin Ndosi and a civilian accomplice, identified as Michael Ochieng, were arrested for allegedly abducting a man in Athi River and demanding a Sh300,000 ransom from the victim's wife.

The incident appears to have been a well schemed plot involving two other policemen and two civilians, who are however on the run.

According to the police, the abductee's wife reported that her husband was fueling his car at Delta Petrol Station in Athi River when four men, one with a police radio, forced him into his black Subaru (registration KBP 464Z).

The abductors then drove their victim to Nairobi's Kayole estate before proceeding to Shell petrol station along Ruiru Bypass road, where they made the ransom demand.

TRACED AND ARRESTED

The victim's wife instead reported the incident at Mama Lucy AP Camp and the police later traced the car and managed to arrest a civilian and the officer, who is based at Central Police Station, Nairobi.

The arrested police officer was found in possession of a police radio.

Two police officers, identified as Corporal Kennedy Ojwang, Constable Moses Njogu and two other civilians Richard Ondiek and Ben, however managed to escape with a police motor vehicle and the victim's ignition keys.

The victim's motor vehicle was towed to Ruiru police station and the police radio kept as exhibit.

The arrested officer made headlines in September after he was arrested for arresting a Mali national at his residence in Kilimani before ransacking his house and robbing him of cash and goods worth Sh5.3million.

Following an intense sting operation, an accomplice was arrested and he led the police to the officer who was arrested at his work station, charged in court and but later released on bail.