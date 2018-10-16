The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) on Monday arrested five people among them a university student and a Kenya Defence Forces soldier for alleged abduction in Eastleigh.

Detectives also rescued three victims of the gang, from whom they demanded a ransom of Sh5,000 each, according to a report shared on the DCI's social media pages.

"The soldier, No. 95592, Private Mohamed Sharmake Abdi of Kahawa Barracks, Abdi Hamid Mohamed Abdi a Student at the Kenya Methodist University, Mr Abdikalif Mohammed Noor, Ahmed Abdullahi Abdi and Salah Abdi will be arraigned in court today," the DCI said in the statement.

The arrests comes just two days after the DCI arrested two police officers were arrested after they abducted a businessman in Athi River.

The officer, Constable Kelvin Ndosi, was arrested on Sunday morning after he kidnapped a man in Athi River and demanded a ransom of Sh 300,000.

A firearm he was using and which the Flying Squad have discovered was assigned to another officer Constable Johnson Munene of Parliament Police Station, is being subjected to ballistic examinations to determine whether it has been used for robbery before the arrest.

Mr Munene was also arrested and the court has granted the Flying Squad 15 days to detain the two officers and another man, Mr Michael Ochieng, to enable the detectives conduct more investigations.

The victim's wife reported that her husband was bundled into a Black Subaru Vehicle with Registration Number KBP 464Z, by four people who identified themselves as police officers.

When she reported at the Mama Lucy AP Camp about the abduction, the Flying Squad and Special Crimes Prevention Unit tracked the phone and the car. The officers arrested the officer and the civilian Mr Ochieng. A firearm recovered from Constable Ndosi was found to have been assigned to Constable Munene who was later found and arrested.

During the arrest, the DCI revealed, two police officers identified as Corporal Kennedy Ojwang and Constable Moses Njogu and two other civilians Richard Ondiek and one 'Ben' managed to escape with the police motor vehicle and the victim's ignition keys.