South Africa: Anderson, Klaasen Strong Contenders for ATP Finals Spots

Solid performances by South Africans Kevin Anderson and Raven Klaasen at last week's ATP Masters event in Shanghai have kept both players' hopes alive for spots at the year-end ATP Finals in London next month.

Anderson and Klaasen have maintained their world rankings this week with Anderson ranked at No 8 on the singles rankings and Klaasen 18 in the doubles rankings.

At the ATP Shanghai Masters, Anderson reached the quarter-finals, losing to eventual winner Novak Djokovic.

In the doubles draw, Klaasen and his New Zealand partner Michael Venus also reached the quarter-finals losing to eventual winners Marcelo Melo (Brazil) and Lukasz Kubot (Poland).

Their rankings keep them in strong contention for the ATP year end show down.

Anderson is in seventh position on the race to London only 75 points behind sixth place Marin Cilic of Croatia. Klaasen and Venus are also in seventh position in the doubles race. The top eight singles players and doubles teams will qualify for the ATP Finals.

Meanwhile South Africa's second highest ranked singles player Lloyd Harris has moved up one spot to 112 in this week's singles ranking, a new career high ranking.

Klaasen and Harris this week join Nik Scholtz, Ruan Roelofse and debutant junior Philip Henning with captain Marcos Ondruska in Lisbon for Davis Cup duty where South Africa take on Portugal in the Euro Africa Group 1 play-off relation tie.

Source: Sport24