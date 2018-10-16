16 October 2018

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Relaxed Transformation Targets for Mzansi Super League

There will be transformation targets for this year's Mzansi Super League , which gets underway next month.

Wednesday will see the six franchises choose their squads at a player draft in Johannesburg, and a look through the official on-field regulations for the tournament reveals that coaches and selectors will have to be mindful of South Africa's commitment to transform.

The targets, though, are far more relaxed than they are in provincial and domestic cricket.

In all three of South Africa's premier domestic competitions, sides must field at least SIX players of colour in every matchday 11, with THREE of those being black Africans.

While there is no target for the make-up of the 16-man squads, the franchises in the Mzansi Super League must have at least TWO black African players on the field at all times during the month-long competition.

Each team must also have a minimum of two overseas players in the starting 11, as well as one rookie player.

The tournament gets underway on November 16, while Wednesday's player draft will start at 10:00.

Source: Sport24

