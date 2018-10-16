16 October 2018

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Ramaphosa Too Sick to Travel

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: @PresidencyZA/Twitter
President Cyril Ramaphosa (file photo).

President Cyril Ramaphosa is ill, and has been advised by doctors not to undertake "prolonged" travel, the Presidency says.

In a statement on Tuesday, Presidency spokesperson Khusela Diko said Ramaphosa has an upper respiratory tract infection and is receiving medical attention.

Ramaphosa was scheduled to travel to the Democratic Republic of Congo on Monday, she said.

"President Cyril Ramaphosa and President Joseph Kabila of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) will at a future stage ratify the agreements reached between the two countries at the 11th Session of the Bi-National Commission (BNC) currently underway in Kinshasa. President Ramaphosa was due to travel to Kinshasa yesterday, Monday 15 October 2018, but was advised by doctors to recover from an upper respiratory tract infection before undertaking prolonged travel. The President is receiving medical attention and making a good recovery," she said.

Diko said South Africa had been in contact with the DRC about the change in Ramaphosa's schedule.

She said the South African government has "expressed its appreciation for the DRC's hosting of the official and ministerial deliberations that have taken place in Kinshasa in preparation for the participation of the two heads of government in the Bi-National Commission. The two Presidents will at a future occasion ratify the outcomes of the BNC."

Source: News24

South Africa

SA Media Must Reflect On Its Practices in a Time of State Capture - Sanef

Media houses need to deeply introspect on their practices and how these might be contributing to democracy or eroding… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.