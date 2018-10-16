South Africa: Team SA - How They Fared (Day 9)

Team SA picked up their third gold medal of the Youth Olympics in Buenos Aires when Luke Davids won the men's 100m. Team SA were in action across six sporting codes on the penultimate day and their medal tally increased to five when Dane Roets won the bronze medal in the women's shot put.

ATHLETICS

Men's 100m: GOLD! Luke Davids, aided by a +3.4m/s wind, raced to victory in 10.15 in his stage two heat. That added to his stage one performance of 10.56, left him with a combined total of 20.71 and the gold medal.

Men's shot put: Lohan Potgieter achieved a distance of 16.52m in the second stage, with three no distances and the 16.52m on his third effort. That was less than the 17.35m he produced in stage one and he finished with a combined distance of 33.87m for 15th overall.

Men's long jump: Jason Tito was unable to register a distance in stage two, which meant he only had a combined distance of 7.59m from the first stage and that left him out of the medals in 14th position.

Women's high jump: Bianca Erasmus cleared 1.63m with her opening jump but that left her 16th on second stage. In stage one she had jumped 1.65m, which meant a combined height of 3.28m and 16th overall.

Women's shot put: BRONZE! Dane Roets, who had produced a 17.30m effort in stage one, went 4cm further in stage two with 17.34m for a combined distance of 34.61m, which earned her the bronze medal.

ARCHERY

Men's recurve individual elimination 1/16 round: Team SA's Wian Roux (ranked 30th) came up against Hao Feng of China (ranked third) and lost 6-0, with a total scores being 81 and 63 in favour of Feng.

CANOEING

Women's kayak obstacle slalom: Lizanne Conradie placed 13th overall in a time of 1:27.57 to qualify for the repechages. There she qualified eighth fastest in 1:32.01, which saw her progress to the last 16 of the competition. In the last 16, Conradie came up against Pornnapphan Phuangmaiming of Thailand who beat her, clocking 1:23.240 to the South African's 1:26.060.

GOLF

South Africa finished in a tie for 23rd in the mixed team competition, 27 shots behind gold medal winners Thailand. Kaiyuree Moodley and Cole Stevens produced rounds of 75, 76 and 75 for a total of 295, 15 over par.

MODERN PENTATHLON

Women's cross-country: Carmie Prinsloo finished 13th in 13:33, some 61 seconds behind the winner Sarah Chelangat of Uganda.

RUGBY SEVENS

The South African men won their second match in five pool games when they trounced Samoa 31-7 after leading 14-7 at half-time. Tries were scored by Kobus Hattingh, Dawid Kellerman, Muzi Manyike, Christiaan Pretorius and William Rose, who also kicked two conversions, while Hattingh converted one.

Team SA were then involved in the bronze medal match against Japan, who ran out 28-5 winners. Ofentse Maubane scored the only South African try. Argentina won the gold medal and France the silver.