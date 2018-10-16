South Africa: Windies Coach Law Cops Two-Match Ban

West Indies coach Stuart Law has been suspended for his side's upcoming two One-Day Internationals against India following a breach of the ICC Code of Conduct.

The ICC confirmed on Tuesday that Law had received a 100 per cent match-fee fine and three demerit points. This means his accumulated demerit pints reached four within a 24-month period leading to the two-match ban.

The incident in question happened during Sunday's play in the Hyderabad Test against India, and Law was found guilty of breaching Level 2 Article 2.7 of the ICC Code of Conduct, which relates to " Public criticism of, or inappropriate comment in relation to an incident occurring in an International Match or any Player, Player Support Personnel, Match Official or team participating in any International Match, irrespective of when such criticism or inappropriate comment is made".

As Law had received a 25 per cent fine and one demerit point during the final day's play in the Dominica Test against Pakistan in May 2017, with the addition of these three demerit points, he has reached the threshold of four demerit points.

Therefore, Law has been suspended from the October 21 and 24 ODIs against India in Guwahati and Visakhapatnam, respectively.

The incident on Sunday afternoon happened when Law, following the dismissal of Kieran Powell, went to the TV umpire's room and made inappropriate comments. He then walked to the fourth umpire's area and, in the presence of the players, again directed inappropriate comments at the fourth official.

On Monday, Law admitted the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by Chris Broad of the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees and, as such, there was no need for a formal hearing.

The charges were leveled by on-field umpires Bruce Oxenford and Ian Gould, third umpire Nigel Llong, all from the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Umpires, and fourth official Nitin Menon.

Source: Sport24