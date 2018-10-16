16 October 2018

South African Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Who to Watch - Team SA in Action (Day 10)

Team SA are in action across two sporting codes on the final day (day 10) of the Youth Olympics in Buenos Aires on Tuesday, 16 October. All times SA time. Team SA started the day with five medals.

ATHLETICS

7pm: Men's pole vault, stage 2: Nikolai van Huyssteen. He was in fifth after stage 1 with 4.95m.

7:05pm: Men's triple jump, stage 2: Sifiso Miya. He was in eighth after stage 1 with 15.26m.

7:15pm: Women's 5,000m race walk, stage 2: Marissa Swanepoel. She was 12th after stage 1.

7:55pm: Women's 400m hurdles, stage 2, heat 1: Gontse Morake. She was 15th after stage 1.

8:50pm: Men's 400m hurdles, stage 2, heat 2: Lindokuhle Gora. He was second after stage 1 with 51.70sec.

9:46pm: Men's javelin throw, stage 2: Jano Esterhuizen. He was first after stage 1 with 77.69m.

CANOE

4:10pm: Men's kayak obstacle slalom, qualification heats: Pierre van der Westhuyzen

Photo: Jano Esterhuizen in action in the Men's Javelin. Image by Lukas Schulze for OIS/IOC.

