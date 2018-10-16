16 October 2018

The Independent (Kampala)

Uganda: Double Gold Medal Win for Chelangat in Youth Olympics

Buenos Aires — Uganda's Sarah Chelangat has won two gold medals at the on-going 2018 Youth Olympic Games in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Chelangat started it off with winning gold in the 3,000m final when she finished in a time of 9:11:63, while Kenya's Mercy Chepkorir Kerarei came second.

She recharged her batteries and won the Cross Country as well on Monday in a time of 12:32, while Edinah Jebito from Kenya finished second.

"This is fantastic for Chelangat to win two gold medals. Our young athletes are proving a point at the International stage," Dominic Otuchet, President of the Uganda Athletics Federation (UAF) told URN.

In the men's Cross Country Uganda's Oscar Chelimo on Monday also bagged a bronze medal when he came third in a time of 11:28. The race was won by Kenya's Jackson Kavesa Muema and Ethiopia's Berihu Aregawi was second.

The Youth Olympic Games has attracted about 200 athletes.

Uganda's team

Oscar Chelimo, Sarah Chelangat, Ester Yego Chekwemoi (Athletics), Hamdad Lutaaya (Weightlifting), Grace Ndagire (Rowing).

SOURCE URN

Uganda

Read the original article on Independent (Kampala).

