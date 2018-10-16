16 October 2018

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Duminy Injury Blow for Proteas, Mzansi Super League

Tagged:

Related Topics

Proteas all-rounder, JP Duminy , will undergo surgery on an injury to his right shoulder which rules him out of the upcoming limited-overs tour to Australia and the Mzansi Super League (MSL).

Duminy was announced as the marquee player for the Cape Town Blitz, and will be replaced by Quinton de Kock .

"JP aggravated a pre-existing shoulder injury during the recently concluded series against Zimbabwe," Proteas team manager, Dr Mohammed Moosajee said.

"The injury will require surgical management thus ruling him out of the immediate tour of Australia and the upcoming MSL.

"At the moment we can't say how long he will be out for, that is dependent on the results from the surgery."

The Proteas squad for the Australia tour will be announced later this week.

Source: Sport24

South Africa

We're Ready to Assist Zimbabwe - South African Minister

South Africa stands ready to assist Zimbabwe so that the reforms it is implementing to turn around the economy succeed,… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.