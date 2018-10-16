Kenya: Police Arrest Sabaki MCA, 40 Others Over Kisiwani Chaos

Police have arrested Sabaki Ward Representative Edward Delle and 40 other people in connection with the Sunday invasion of a land belonging to the Agricultural Development Corporation (ADC) in Kisiwani, Kilifi County.

Mr Delle together with his team were arrested on Tuesday morning at Kwa Ndomo in Sabaki where they had gathered to discuss the way forward over the controversial land.

Police used teargas to disperse a crowd that protested the arrest of MCA and other residents.

Last Sunday, squatters armed with jembes, pangas and twigs performed traditional Mijikenda rituals on the controversial land.

They also subdivided and awarded themselves portions of land, lit bonfires and barricaded the busy Malindi-Lamu highway before police arrived and dispersed them.

During the morning hours, angry residents gathered outside the police station to demand the release of their MCA and 40 other people.

Squatters invade parastatal land in Kilifi

Kilifi County Assembly Speaker Jimmy Kahindi alongside 10 MCAs attempted to went to the police station to secure freedom for Mr Delle but their pleas fell on deaf ears.

On Tuesday afternoon, Malindi police boss Matawa Muchangi was set to brief the media on the arrests.

A police source told Nation that the suspects are likely to be charged in court on Wednesday.

The MCA will face incitement charges while the other 40 people will be charged with preparation to commit felony, the source said.