16 October 2018

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Police Arrest Sabaki MCA, 40 Others Over Kisiwani Chaos

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Charles Lwanga

Police have arrested Sabaki Ward Representative Edward Delle and 40 other people in connection with the Sunday invasion of a land belonging to the Agricultural Development Corporation (ADC) in Kisiwani, Kilifi County.

Mr Delle together with his team were arrested on Tuesday morning at Kwa Ndomo in Sabaki where they had gathered to discuss the way forward over the controversial land.

Police used teargas to disperse a crowd that protested the arrest of MCA and other residents.

Last Sunday, squatters armed with jembes, pangas and twigs performed traditional Mijikenda rituals on the controversial land.

They also subdivided and awarded themselves portions of land, lit bonfires and barricaded the busy Malindi-Lamu highway before police arrived and dispersed them.

During the morning hours, angry residents gathered outside the police station to demand the release of their MCA and 40 other people.

Squatters invade parastatal land in Kilifi

Kilifi County Assembly Speaker Jimmy Kahindi alongside 10 MCAs attempted to went to the police station to secure freedom for Mr Delle but their pleas fell on deaf ears.

On Tuesday afternoon, Malindi police boss Matawa Muchangi was set to brief the media on the arrests.

A police source told Nation that the suspects are likely to be charged in court on Wednesday.

The MCA will face incitement charges while the other 40 people will be charged with preparation to commit felony, the source said.

Kenya

East Africa Now Owes China $29.4 Billion in Infrastructure Loans

East African economies have in the past 10 years borrowed $29.42 billion to grow their transport, communication,… Read more »

Read the original article on Nation.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.