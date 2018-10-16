Nigeria: Just in - EFCC Gets New Head of Operations

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has assigned Mr Friday Ebelo, a Deputy Chief Detective Superintendent as the new Head of Operations, Gombe Zonal Office.

Mr Bello Adamu, the Public Relations Officer of the commission made this known to newsmen in Gombe on Tuesday.

Adamu said that Ebelo took over from Mr Jonson Babalola, an Assistant Commissioner of Police, who was transferred to the headquarters of the commission in Abuja.

According to him, Ebelo was one of the pioneer staff of the commission with 14 years experience.

Adamu said that before his posting, Ebelo was the Head of Advance Fee Fraud Section in Abuja

NAN