Ghana: Bamianko Isolated Following Heavy Rains

Three days of heavy rains, caused the Ezazo stream, a tributary of River Ankobra, at Aiyinase, in Nzema East Municipality of the Western Region, to overflow its banks.

This resulted in flooding that cut-off the Bamianko also in the area, from other parts of the municipality.

When the Ghanaian Times visited Bamianko at about 9.30a.m, on Friday, the Ezazo stream, flowing from the south-east end of the Takoradi-Tarkwa highway, had flooded the Bamanko-Aiyinase road.

Some people were stranded due to their inability to cross the stream. Cross-country vehicles, trucks and Okada motorcycles on the other hand were able to brave through the water.

Students and teachers of Gwiraman Senior High School, were mostly affected.

Participants who were travelling for a sensitisation workshop organised by Inspectorate Division of the Mineral Commission at the Gwiraman School including the Omanhen of Gwira Traditional Area, Awulae Angama Tuagyan II, and journalists, had a hectic time crossing the stream even though they were in cross-country vehicles.

In an interview with the Ghanaian Times, Awulae Tuagyan lamented that all roads in Gwiraman were not tarred, and in poor condition, thereby impeding socio-economic activities in the municipality.

He said there was the need to repair roads in Gwiraman and other areas to facilitate the transportation of cocoa and food stuff to marketing centres.

Awulae Tuagyan said "We have huge tonnes of cocoa and food crops in Gwira. There are plans to make this area a cocoa district, but, without good roads, how do you implement this important programme? How do we transport the cocoa and food crops to Takoradi and Accra?"

He lamented that that residents of Kutukrom, Gwira Nsuaem and Ahotokrom had to travel through Prestea, Begoso, Tarkwa Bamianko junction, before accessing Bamanko while those at Banso connected through Essiama in Ellembelle.

He told the Ghanaian Times that the Roads and Highways ministry had visited the area to assess the situation, but "no concrete steps had been taken on the matter."

The Gwira Omanhen said "We need not just roads and culverts, but good bridges at Gwira, as the area is prone to flooding due to heavy rains. The bridge over Ankobra at Dominase, built in 1950s, is in a precarious state. Since then, there has not been any major maintenance."

The Divisional Chief of Gwira Nsuaem, Nana KojoPompoi II, lamented that former President John Mahama during the inauguration of the Gwiraman Senior High School, pledged to repair the Aiyinase-Bamianko road, but to no avail.

He recalled that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo also during the 2016 campaign, pleaded that the Gwira-Esheim road would be fixed when he was elected.

The Assistant Headmaster of Gwiaraman School, Francis Ainoo, complained about the perennial flooding, which affected teaching and learning.