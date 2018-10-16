Ghana: Minister Asks Airlines to Publish Travel Regulations

The Minister of Aviation, Joseph Kofi Adda has requested airlines operating in the country to publish accepted standards and types of luggage allowed for travels to inform passengers of their choices.

Reacting to reports of some passengers having their luggages rejected for various reasons, he said it was unfair that people were "punished for offences they were not aware of."

The minister was speaking in Accra yesterday during a meeting with the Board of Airlines Representatives, an association of airlines operating in the country.

The meeting, which was to discuss development in the aviation sector, also offered the minister the opportunity to meet the board since assuming office.

Mr Adda reiterated government's commitment to create the conducive environment that will propel the transformation of the country into an aviation hub in the sub-region.

He said it was government's intention to expand the economy by growing the aviation industry, which has the potential to drive the development of other key sectors.

To this end, the minister asked the airline operators to consistently brief the ministry with their concerns and challenges which would be helpful in the drafting of relevant policies aimed at growing the sector.

"I am aware you have concerns about taxes, fuel prices, licensing and others. I am appealing that you continually arm the ministry with the necessary information to be able to present valid and informed proposals to government and for the development of effective policies," he added.

Effective communication between the ministry and its agencies including the Ghana Civil Aviation Authority and Ghana Airport Company Limited, he said would be important in building the required partnerships for the sector.

Mr Adda stated that government expects that Ghanaian passengers were given the best of services and treatment, saying that any act of maltreatment and disrespect would not be countenanced.

As a government, he said it was one of its priorities to maintain the newly-built Terminal Three of the Kotoka International Airport for it to function effectively and efficiently to serve the teeming users of the facility.

The minister stated that government was hopeful of concluding agreement with strategic partners for the home-based carrier by December this year.

Chairperson of the Board of Airline Representative, Gloria Wilkinson Mensah, explained that the group was prepared to work with government in alleviating challenges impeding the growth of the aviation industry in the country.