South Africa: Mzansi Super League - First Picks to Land R1 Million!

The Mzansi Super League player draft takes place on Wednesday at Montecasino in Sandton with the first round drafts set to bag R1 million each.

Prior to the Main Player draft, there will be a Mini Draft, where each team specifically selects their International Marquee Player.

West Indies stars Chris Gayle and Dwayne Bravo , Afghanistan spin sensation Rashid Khan and the England trio of Jason Roy , Dawid Malan and Eoin Morgan are the International Marquee Players - with no trading of the six permitted.

How the draft works:

- In the main player draft, each team is allocated R5 325 000 to pick their 16-man squad in 14 rounds.

- Each team must have 3 National Contracted players, 3-4 Overseas Players and at least 1 rookie.

- Each team will have 14 Draft picks (one in each round) in total, the order set out in the Draft Matrix.

- A Overseas Player shall mean any Foreign Overseas Player or Overseas (Kolpak) Player.

- A Foreign Overseas Player shall mean a player who holds only a foreign (non-South African) passport and is qualified to play international cricket for a country other than South Africa.

- A Rookie Player shall mean a South African cricketer who is 21-years or younger and who has not previously played international cricket for South Africa and is eligible to play for the South African national team.

- There are 330 players in the draft: 55 opening batsman, 86 middle-order batsman, 67 all-rounders, 84 seamers and 38 spinners.

- "Strategic Planning breaks" will be provided after every 5 rounds of the Main Player Draft to allow for further planning on player acquisition.

- Each team will be given a maximum of 1 minute to exercise its pick for each of the first 7 rounds.

- Each team will be given a maximum of 1 minute and 30 seconds to exercise its pick for each of the last 7 rounds.

- No trading of picks (order) or players will be permitted in relation to the Main Player Draft.

There's a Player Reserve price

- The reserve price is the minimum value at which a player is prepared to be drafted for within the T20 League Player Draft event.

- This amount is decided by the player (only Foreign overseas or non-Franchise contracted Kolpak player), and is specified in the player's AED.

- As this is a minimum amount (reserve price), players can be drafted for a higher amount if the teams deem his value to be higher within the Draft.

- The reserve price therefore has no bearing on the players' actual value in the League. The teams will determine a player's value during the Draft.

- The reserve price simply means that if the player does not get that amount or more, the player will be removed from the Draft (and therefore not be eligible for the rest of the Draft) when it comes to the rounds below the player's stipulated reserve price amount.

- The reserve price is the amount below which the player is not prepared to participate at all.

The draft gets under way on Wednesday at 10:00 .

14 Rounds of 6 Picks (1 pick per team per round):

Round 1 (Picks 1 to 6) - R 1 000 000

Round 2 (Picks 1 to 6) - R 900 000

Round 3 (Picks 1 to 6) - R 750 000

Round 4 (Picks 1 to 6) - R 650 000

Round 5 (Picks 1 to 6) - R 550 000

Round 6 (Picks 1 to 6) - R 350 000

Round 7 (Picks 1 to 6) - R 250 000

Round 8 (Picks 1 to 6) - R 200 000

Round 9 (Picks 1 to 6) - R 180 000

Round 10 (Picks 1 to 6) - R 150 000

Round 11 (Picks 1 to 6) - R 120 000

Round 12 (Picks 1 to 6) - R 100 000

Round 13 (Picks 1 to 6) - R 75 000

Round 14 (Picks 1 to 6) - R 50 000

