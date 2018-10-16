Liberia: 51 Vulnerable Youth and Women Trained in Production of Energy Efficient Cook Stoves

Monrovia — The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) conducted a 3-day technical training session to train 51 local inhabitants from seven counties, in the production of energy efficient cook stoves.

This initiative is supported by the National Adaptation Plans (NAPs) project implemented by the EPA with support from United Nations Development Programme and funded by the Green Climate Fund.

The participants (27 females and 24 males), are unemployed vulnerable youth and women without skills, that were selected from communities in Bong, Margibi, Nimba, Grand Cape Mount, Bomi, Lofa and Grand Bassa Counties by the EPA.

During the exercise which took place in the City of Gbarnga, Bong County, the Deputy Executive Director of the EPA, Randall Dobayou emphasized that the right to a conducive environment is a human right that the EPA and its partners are committed to supporting.

He noted that the training, besides boosting efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emission and air pollution, will reduce the health risks associated with the use of traditional cook stoves, reduce the time spent by women in cooking and enable them time for additional activities.

He challenged participants to make use of the training by becoming producers of energy efficient stoves in their communities.

This, he said, will help them access a new source of income and improve the livelihood of their families.

0ver 30 cook stoves were produced during the session and distributed to selected households to raise awareness on the needs and benefits of using energy efficient cook stoves, promote eco-stove production as a source of livelihood and improve understanding on energy efficiency for cooking.

Beneficiaries are expected to use the skills acquired as a source of income generation, to create jobs and improve their lives.

Strengthening the resilience of vulnerable communities and coastline ecosystems is important to ensuring sustainable and inclusive development.

Eco-friendly stove is one of the climate adaptation measures, that helps reduce and manage risks associated with climate change.

The decreased need for firewood helps to protect the local mangrove swamps. The dense roots of mangrove trees can help to trap sediments flowing down to the sea and off the land. This, in turn, assists in stabilizing the coastline and preventing erosion.

The introduction of the eco-friendly stoves can also help bolster the local economy.