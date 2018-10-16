Kenya: Baraza Eyes First Title As Coach

He has won several personal accolades as a player but this weekend, Sofapaka coach John Baraza will be looking to win his first major title as a coach.

This is when he guides Sofapaka against Kariobangi Sharks in the final of the 2018 SportPesa Shield, a game which will be staged on Mashujaa Day at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani.

This fixture carries special meaning for Baraza, who was instrumental for Batoto ba Mungu in two instances which the team won the domestic cup (in 2010 and 2014).

He told Nation Sport that he is relishing the coaching challenge, and that he will be going for nothing short of a win in Saturday's final as he tries to make a mark in his young coaching career.

"There are many targets for me in this game. The first one is to win and have the team represent the country in the Caf Confederation Cup next year. The other one is to win and ensure that we finish the season on a high note. We cannot endure another trophy-less season.

"The other target is personal. It will be a good achievement for me as a coach to win this trophy. It will be a good addition to my coaching career so we need to win on Saturday," he said.

Barry, as he is fondly referred to, retired from active football in June 2016 at the age of 41 years. Before his retirement, his 18-year playing career was a story of resilience, discipline and ultimate success.

As a striker, he had won the Kenyan Premier League Golden Boot a record four times, and scoring big had become a regular part of his calendar. His experience and composure even in tense, difficult matches were admirable traits even for spectators.

Having shone for both local and international clubs, Barry's career transcended the shores of the country and he featured for four foreign based clubs namely: Rwanda's Rayon Sports, Tanzania' Yanga, PDRM Polis in Malaysia and Sweden's IF Sylva.

Upon retirement, Baraza continued to serve Sofapaka as assistant coach until May this year when club president Elly Kalekwa confirmed him as the team's head coach taking over from Ugandan Sam Ssimbwa.

The 44-year-old will therefore be looking to add another feather to his cap on Saturday, while at the same time delivering a fourth domestic cup title for the Eastleigh-based club.

To aid him on the day, Baraza has an experienced and talented squad which includes Harambee Stars trialist Piston Mutamba, veteran forward Kepha Aswani, Stephen Waruru and the enterprising Kelvin Kimani.

To get to the Shield finals, Batoto ba Mungu edged AFC Leopards 1-0, while Kariobangi Sharks thrashed Ulinzi Stars 4-1 in a match that left the soldiers' coach Dunstan Nyaudo foaming at the mouth regarding the organisers' decision to abruptly change the venue of the match from Machakos to Kasarani.

Whoever wins the Saturday duel between Sharks and Sofapaka will represent the country in the Caf Confederation Cup next year, and will also walk away with a cash prize of Sh2 million.