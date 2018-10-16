Namibia: Dippenaar Defence Dissects State Expert's Version

JANDRE Dippenaar's defence lawyer Louis Botes last week picked state expert Johan Joubert's calculated conclusions apart, pointing out 'flaws' in the expert's evidence.

Joubert, a South African traffic accident re-constructionist, told regional magistrate Gaynor Poulton at Swakopmund last week that after meticulous calculations and investigations, he had concluded that Dippenaar had caused the crash near Henties Bay in December 2014 that killed six people.

Dippenaar faces six counts of murder and further charges of fraud, reckless or negligent driving, and driving without a valid driver's licence after the crash on 29 December which killed German tourists Alexandra Joschko (19), Markus Joschko (48) and Stephanie Joschko (49), as well as Dinah Pretorius (30) from Gobabis, and Charlene Schoombe (24) and JC Horn (27) from Windhoek.

The youngest member of the Joschko family, Antonia Joschko, then 16, and Dippenaar, were the only survivors of the crash. Dippenaar pleaded not guilty to all the charges.

Examining aspects presented by Joubert, defence lawyer Botes, with the assistance of his own team of experts, used photos and mathematics in a gruelling cross-examination which ended on Friday, pointing at possible flaws in Joubert's work.

Botes accused Joubert of being biased and subjective, while also questioning his expertise and the formulas used. He said Joubert's conclusions were in fact incorrect and contrary to the outcomes and conclusions of the defence.

"An expert has to look at all the evidence and witnesses, and have an unbiased opinion based on the facts. It is to assist the court in making a decision, not to make own conclusions," Botes said. "It is to ascertain how the accident occurred, not who caused it. You have to describe on what basis you make your conclusion, and it is for the court to decide whether such a conclusion is valid."

Botes also questioned Joubert's lack of 'field notes' (source documents).

"Any expert will keep these notes to show that the final product was correctly compiled from source documents, especially when it comes to court," said Botes. "To say you testified under oath that the final measurements entered into your report are the same as the field notes, is only your word."

The defence also suggested that, contrary to Joubert's testimony that the accident happened at a blind rise, there is no blind rise, as per the defence's photographic records.

While Joubert disagreed, claiming there was enough evidence that there is a blind rise, he admitted that one photo used to present as evidence the blind rise, was in fact not taken at the scene, but a verification photo further than 12km from the scene.

"Joubert wanted the court to believe this was the blind rise of the accident," Botes claimed.

Botes further cast doubt on Joubert's claim that Joschko (driving a Ford Ranger at 85km/h) only had half-a-second and 50 metres to avoid a collision with Dippenaar's FJ Cruiser driving at 147km per hour in a 100km/h zone. A reasonable response time and space under such conditions would require at least 1,5 seconds and 70 metres.

According to Botes, the reaction time was 3,4 seconds over 200 metres, as there was no blind rise.

The lawyer further pointed out the marks left on the road by the vehicles during the accident, saying the road was graded before Joubert started his investigation, and therefore the accident marks could be confused with the grader marks.

Although Joubert was convinced that he did not confuse them, he agreed that it was possible that marks were also caused by a grader.

Botes accused Joubert of not wanting to acknowledge other probabilities to suit his findings.

Speed and momentum formulae, surface friction, road and vehicle damage - even Newton's law of motion; all these aspects were dissected by Botes.

He called Joubert's record "inaccurate, and a misrepresentation of the dynamics that are necessary in this case".

"All your positions and evidence will be changed if used with the right baseline. So, it cannot be a plan according to scale, and cannot be accepted in court," said Botes.

Botes argued that his client was travelling on the correct side of the road, and Joschko's Ford Ranger was approaching at an angle before colliding with the FJ Cruiser in its lane.

The case was postponed to 19 November for the continuation of the trial.