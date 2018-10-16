16 October 2018

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Executive Striving to Reconstruct National Roads

Luanda — The President of the Republic, João Lourenço, assured Monday in Luanda that the Angolan Executive will continue to work on the recovery of the national road network, especially on national highways.

João Lourenço, who was delivering the speech on the State of the Nation at the opening of the new Parliamentary Year, said that 752 km of the primary road network and 231 km of the secondary road network had been rehabilitated in the ambit of public works.

The Head of State considered as "top priority" the reconstructions of the national highways to improve the movement of people and goods throughout the country.

The Angolan President recalled that, after 34 years of interruption, the international rail freight traffic between the Democratic Republic of Congo and the Republic of Angola was reopened this year, with the transportation of minerals extracted in Katanga, DRC, via Porto do Lobito to the international market.

Concerning agriculture, the President of the Republic said that special attention has been given to the development of family farming and the commercialization of agricultural products with the help of international partners.

The projects funded by the World Bank, the African Development Bank (ADB), and the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD), have supported more than 250,000 small-scale farmers.

