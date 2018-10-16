Namibia: Young Man Admits Rehoboth Strangling

A YOUNG man admitted in the Windhoek High Court yesterday that he killed a teenage girl at Rehoboth by strangling her nearly two years ago.

Going on trial before judge Christie Liebenberg, Aldrin Goliath pleaded guilty to a charge of murder, but denied guilt on counts of rape and robbery with aggravating circumstances.

Goliath (22) admitted that he killed a 16-year-old girl, Camila Gabriela Steyn, at Rehoboth in the early morning hours of 6 November 2016 by strangling her.

However, with Goliath also claiming that he had a blackout at the time he was throttling Steyn, indicating that he had been under the influence of alcohol and drugs, and saying he did not directly intend to cause her death, state advocate Marthino Olivier did not accept his plea on the murder charge.

A plea of not guilty was recorded by the judge, who remarked that Goliath's plea explanation was not an unequivocal admission of guilt.

The state is alleging that Goliath attacked Steyn while she was walking home from a club where she had been socializing with friends. He is accused of having taken her to a half-built house, where he allegedly raped her, strangled her, and robbed her by taking her cellphone and a pair of tekkies that she had been wearing.

In a written plea explanation given to judge Liebenberg, Goliath said he met Steyn at a liquor outlet, and that she asked him to escort her home. Before he did that, though, he first went to buy some cannabis for his own use, and he then escorted Steyn on the way to her home. Goliath said he smoked cannabis on the way and kissed Steyn, whom he knew from before, and had been friendly with. They eventually went into a half-built house, where they kissed again and then had intercourse, before she asked him to stop, Goliath related. He said she scratched him in the face, and he then had a blackout as he held her by her neck against a wall of the house for about 15 seconds. When he let go of her neck, she fell to the ground, gasping and coughing, he said.

Goliath said he "freaked out" and ran home.

"I take full responsibility for [Steyn's] death, and I regret that if I had been fully composed and not taken so much narcotics and alcohol on the day of the incident, this wouldn't have happened," he stated. He also said he knew, without directly intending Steyn's death, that she might die as a result of the strangulation by him.

The state's first witness in the trial, Javion du Plessis, told the court he and Steyn were involved in a romantic relationship at the time of her death.

Du Plessis said he received a phone call from Steyn after 01h00 on 6 November 2016, with Steyn telling him she was at a club, and asking him to fetch her because she wanted to go home. He was still on his way to fetch her when he received a cellphone text message from Steyn, who wrote that "these people" did not want to leave her alone, he said.

When he subsequently phoned her, she was crying as she told him "this boy does not want to leave me alone", before her phone went off, Du Plessis testified. He did not find Steyn at the place where he had told her to wait for him, and also not at the club where she had been, he said. The next morning, he heard she had died. The trial is continuing.

Goliath, who is being kept in custody, is represented by defence lawyer Mese Tjituri.